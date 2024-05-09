Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.99

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 44137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

