Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,201,000 after buying an additional 428,065 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 66.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,124,000 after buying an additional 413,440 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 203,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 58.7% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 492,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 182,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

