Segantii Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,397 shares during the period. iRobot comprises 1.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iRobot were worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iRobot by 522.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 11,822.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at iRobot

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,198. The stock has a market cap of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

