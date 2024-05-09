Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 771,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,677 shares.The stock last traded at $58.97 and had previously closed at $58.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $34,108,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

