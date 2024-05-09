Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,810,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,413. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 693.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

