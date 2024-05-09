Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.50. The stock has a market cap of C$888.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.31.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. Research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.