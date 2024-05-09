Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 376.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Solid Power will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 692,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,966.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

