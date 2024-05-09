Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $95.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

