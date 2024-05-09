Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.
Spectrum Brands Price Performance
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $95.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
