Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at UBS Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.79. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after buying an additional 876,673 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after acquiring an additional 209,531 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,869,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 554,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $62,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.