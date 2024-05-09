Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619,024. The firm has a market cap of $394.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 123,419 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

