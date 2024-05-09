Sprott Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Sprott Stock Performance

SII traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.43. 22,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$38.43 and a 1-year high of C$58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

