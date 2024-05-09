SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.57.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $151.63 and a one year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.01.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

