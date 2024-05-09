Squarespace’s (SQSP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SQSP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of SQSP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,787. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,785,587.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,785,587.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,010,784 over the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

