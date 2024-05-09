Stratis Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $67,221.02 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.61 or 0.04861305 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00055499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.