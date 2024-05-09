Substratum (SUB) Trading 49.9% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003594 USD and is up 32.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

