SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Announces Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SunOpta updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 2,529,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,233. The company has a market cap of $693.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

