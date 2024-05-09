SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.87. SunOpta shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 686,839 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STKL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.73.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. SunOpta’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 67.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 50.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

