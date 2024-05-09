Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 3rd

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $326.51 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.59 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

