Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Insider Purchases A$51,500.00 in Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Free Report) insider John Beevers bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,500.00 ($34,105.96).
Syrah Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67.
About Syrah Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Syrah Resources
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.