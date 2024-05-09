Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.77

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 499471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after acquiring an additional 503,446 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,119,000 after buying an additional 3,912,569 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after buying an additional 849,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

