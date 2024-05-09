Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $110.91 billion and approximately $45.03 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Tether Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 113,086,550,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,955,976,511 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
