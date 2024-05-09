TFI International (TFII) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TFI International (TSE: TFII) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2024 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$217.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$222.00.

4/29/2024 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$216.00 to C$208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$209.00 to C$222.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TFII stock traded up C$1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$186.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$203.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.70. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$137.36 and a one year high of C$220.93. The stock has a market cap of C$15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80.

In other TFI International news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. In other TFI International news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. Also, Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,395 shares of company stock worth $419,344 and have sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

