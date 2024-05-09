The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,510.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

