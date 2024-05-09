The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Richard Kevin Bynum Sells 850 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.