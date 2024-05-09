Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $215.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.23 and a 200-day moving average of $194.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

