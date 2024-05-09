Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.27. 1,823,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,809. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

