TPG Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

TPG Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 614,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,162. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,074.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. TPG’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TPG

Insider Transactions at TPG

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TPG news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. 78.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.