TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,357.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,289.94.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,314.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $768.05 and a 52-week high of $1,328.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,083.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 76.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

