TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $3,902,100.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $3,902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $127.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.