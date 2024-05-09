UBS Group Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $148.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.42.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $138.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,054. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 771,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after buying an additional 91,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

