Ultra Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Ultra has a market cap of $59.27 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,117.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00729617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00102914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014635 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16259015 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,238,777.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

