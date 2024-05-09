Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 806 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,606 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $25.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 57,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

