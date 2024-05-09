Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 216.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,627,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after acquiring an additional 942,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 915,046 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 1,088,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

