Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

