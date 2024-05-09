Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

BOCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

