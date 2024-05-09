Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June comprises 2.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.97% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.