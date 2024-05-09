Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,031,000 after buying an additional 968,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after acquiring an additional 842,458 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after acquiring an additional 739,112 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 715,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 865,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

