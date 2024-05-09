Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 1.12. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

