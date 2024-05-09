VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 2,962,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

