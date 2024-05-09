Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.39. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 44,711 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $747.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.