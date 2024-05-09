Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 796,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 134.62%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

