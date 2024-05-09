Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

