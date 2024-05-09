Zacks Research Comments on Globus Medical, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of GMED opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,873,000 after buying an additional 141,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 143,540 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $11,014,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

