10,192 Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its position in Alector by 33.3% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 33.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 21.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 186,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.30. 12,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $510.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

