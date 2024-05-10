1,187 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after buying an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hess by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.42.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. 1,378,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

