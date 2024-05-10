1,427,396 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,427,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Globalstar comprises approximately 0.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Globalstar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 1,663,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,030. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,422.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400 in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.