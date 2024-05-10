1,585 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 49,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 19,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.45. 2,013,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,563. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.12. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

