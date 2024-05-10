20,869 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,482,000 after acquiring an additional 332,819 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,597. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

