2,700 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Summa Corp.

Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.96. 1,339,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $219.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

