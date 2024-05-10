2,901 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $83.23. 1,092,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,882. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

